North Carolina FC Sends Forward Garrett McLaughlin to Forward Madison

June 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Cary, North Carolina, USA. McLaughlin receiving the 2023 USL League One Championship trophy following the team's victory in penalty kicks over Charlotte Independence at WakeMed Soccer Park CREDIT: Lewis Gettier / NCFC Communications

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC today announced the transfer of forward Garrett McLaughlin to Forward Madison of USL League One for an agreed-upon fee, pending league and federation approval. The former all-league performer and 2023 USL League One champion had been with NCFC since 2022.

McLaughlin appeared in 10 league fixtures for NCFC this season, making one start, with 173 minutes played. He recorded five shots, two on target, and created three chances. He also appeared in both Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches, contributing the assist on the winning goal in NCFC's third-round triumph over Carolina Core FC.

A member of the team's leadership council, McLaughlin played a massive role in developing and maintaining the club culture over the past three seasons. He wore the captain's armband several times throughout 2023, including the USL League One Final.

McLaughlin played 2,077 minutes across 33 games - 23 starts - while scoring seven goals, dishing nine assists, and creating 42 chances to help lead the NCFC attack. McLaughlin was NCFC's leading scorer in his first season with the team in 2022, with his 14 goals good for first runner-up in the USL League One Golden Boot race en route to All-League honors.

"Garrett has been tremendous for our club in so many ways starting the day he got here in 2022. He's led our team on the field and in the locker room through his professionalism, work ethic, and team-first attitude. He was vital to our championship team in 2023 and has had an amazing impact throughout his time here at North Carolina FC. The best thing for Garrett, at this moment, is to be in an environment where he can get extended minutes. We'll miss him here and be rooting for his success the rest of this season and beyond," said Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford.

The Oklahoma City native is in his fifth professional season. The Houston Dynamo originally drafted him with the eighth overall pick of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, and he would sign with their USL Championship affiliate, Rio Grande Valley FC, that season. He played for Toronto FC II in 2021 before signing with NCFC in 2022. He played collegiately at Southern Methodist University after a stellar high school career at Heritage Hall, leading the team three state championships and earning a pair of Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year seasons.

North Carolina FC now has 23 players under professional contracts plus eight signed to academy contracts.

