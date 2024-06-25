Goalkeeper Colin Shutler Named the Week 16 Konami eFootball USL Championship Player of the Week

June 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







After collecting his fifth clean sheet of the 2024 season in an eight save performance to end the longest winning streak in the country by defeating the Indy Eleven 1-0 on Saturday, June 22, Orange County SC goalkeeper Colin Shutler today was announced as the USL Championship Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball.

The night began rather slowly for #ShutoutShutler, as the defense he orchestrated in front of him did not allow a single shot on target for the opening 45 minutes at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

However, the Middleburg, VA native was called into action quickly in the second half, denying a strong strike from 20 yards out off the foot of Indy Eleven captain Cam Lindley just 18 seconds after the restart.

Shutler came up with another big save in the 70th minute after substitute forward Romario Williams found his forward partner Augustine Williams at the top of the 18. Augustine struck a right-footed effort that seemed destined for the lower left corner of the net, but Shutler made the save at full extension down to his right.

The 25-year-old capped off his clean sheet with four saves in the final ten minutes of stoppage time, none bigger than in the final action of the match in the 96th minute. Romario Williams collected the ball at the top of the box, had a go at the lower left corner, but Shutler denied again.

For his goal in the game and an 8.3 FotMob rating, forward Ethan Zubak was also named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench.

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler named Konami eFootball USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 16

STATS:

Minutes played: 90

Saves: 8

FotMob Score: 8.5

Diving saves: 2

Saves inside the box: 5

Acted as sweeper: 1

Punches: 3

High claims: 2

Recoveries: 15

WHO LIVES IN THE GOAL AND SAVES ALL HE SEES: COLIN SHUTLER

