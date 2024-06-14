Washington's Two Homers Power Revs as Division Lead Increases with Thrilling Finish

(Central Islip, NY): David Washington blasted a pair of homers and drove in four as the York Revolution topped the Long Island Ducks, 10-8 on Thursday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Matt Turner struck out Scott Kelly with the bases loaded in the ninth to end it, thwarting a Long Island comeback bid as the Revs take the final two to win the series and increase their first-place division lead to 2.0 games.

For the third consecutive game, the Revs scored in the top of the first inning. Rudy Martin Jr belted a solo homer to right center with one out in the first, and after two-out singles by Donovan Casey and Washington, a wild pitch from Ducks starter Nick Tropeano produced a second run for a 2-0 lead.

Kobe Kato drove a double to deep left center leading off the second, and after a sac bunt by Alfredo Reyes, scored on a sac fly to right off the bat of Mike Berglund. Matt McDermott cranked a solo homer to left, his second in three games, extending his hitting streak to nine in-a-row and expanding the lead to 4-0.

Revs starter Aaron Fletcher kept the Ducks scoreless through three, but a two-out RBI single to right by Tyler Dearden in the fourth got Long Island on the board with a 4-1 score.

Washington launched an opposite field solo homer to left center in the top of the fifth as the Revs got that run back, leading 5-1.

Long Island rallied for four runs in the fifth, erasing the Revs' lead and tying the game at 5-5. Ryan McBroom bounced an RBI single into left and a wild pitch brought home the second run. JC Encarnacion's two-out, two-run single to center drew the Ducks even.

York put together a massive response in the top of the sixth, much like they did with a five-run seventh the night before. Reyes got the wheels moving with a leadoff double to right, and after stealing third base with one out to force the infield in, scored on McDermott's chopper up the middle for a 6-5 lead. Casey later legged out an RBI infield hit, and Washington parked a titanic three-run homer to right center for his second multi-homer game of the year and 15th long ball of the season, thrusting the Revs to a 10-5 advantage.

Fletcher (4-2) rebounded with a scoreless sixth, and Denny Bentley handled a scoreless seventh.

Will Carter secured the first two outs in the eighth, but the Ducks again rallied. Kevin Higgins singled and a pair of walks loaded the bases before a passed ball, an infield single, and an error brought home three runs as the lead suddenly shrunk to 10-8. Nelvin Correa entered to strike out McBroom, keeping the lead intact.

Turner was met with a pair of singles around his first two strike outs in the bottom of the ninth. After a walk to Higgins loaded the bases and pushed the tying run to second, Turner slammed the door, punching out Kelly looking for his fourth save.

The Revs were out-hit 14-12 as Long Island recorded at least one hit in every inning, but York used a combination of power and speed, tying a season-high with four home runs while racking up a whopping eight stolen bases, one shy of a franchise single-game record and their most in a game since 2014.

Coupled with a Lancaster loss, York (27-17) increases its first-place lead to 2.0 games in the North Division. The Revs improve to 16-8 on the road and 5-4 against the Ducks (4-2 in Central Islip).

York's road trip continues to Staten Island on Friday at 6:30 p.m. as RHP Jon Olsen faces lefty Aaron Leasher in the opener. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.

