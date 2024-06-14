Moises Lugo Has Contract Purchased by Acereros de Monclova

June 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution pitcher Moises Lugo

(York, Pa.): York Revolution officials announced today that RHP Moises Lugo has had his contract purchased by Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League.

Lugo, 25, has been one of the most dominant relief arms in the league this year, pitching to a 3-0 record with a 1.14 ERA in 15.2 IP this season. The righty struck out 23 hitters while walking just seven, and allowing just 12 hits.

Highlights of Lugo's season included a nine outing scoreless streak spanning from 4/28-5/26, while he also did not allow a run in his last five outings prior to this signing. Lugo struck out at least one hitter in 14 of his 16 outings this season, including eight outings with multiple strikeouts.

Lugo came to York after six seasons in the San Diego Padres organization, reaching Triple-A El Paso in the previous two seasons. As a Padre minor leaguer, he pitched to a 23-12 record with a 3.69 ERA.

Lugo becomes the fourth Revolution player to have his contract purchased in 2024, joining Mason Martin (Los Angeles Angels), Jamari Baylor (Toronto Blue Jays), and Chris Vallimont (Los Angeles Dodgers).

