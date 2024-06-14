Newest Legend Hits Walkoff Grand Slam

LEXINGTON, KY - Korry Howell stepped up to the plate with 2 outs and the bases loaded down six to four, hitless on the night and still looking for his first hit as a Legend. With a crowd of 2,522 on their feet screaming for a walk off. Howell worked a full count.

Aldenis Sanchez had been in the exact same spot a night before and walked it off. Pitcher Cory Thompson came set and threw a fastball to the high outside corner... and Korry Howell destroyed it. A grand slam sent 430 feet to left field to win it for the Legends.

Offense was the name of the game for the Legends today, totaling 8 runs and that could not have been done without a huge performance from the man who has been as hot as anyone at the plate, Jesus Tavarez.

Jesus Tavarez continues to dominate over the last several weeks. Tonight he added a two for three day as well as a walk and now has a hit in 8 of his last 11 at bats. His biggest hit of the night was a 390 foot bomb over the Pepsi Party Deck in right field. The 29-year-old is in his third season in Lexington and his first as a full time starter. He has become a fan favorite not only due to his amazing play on the field, but because of his fun style of play, and the fact that he always has a smile on his face.

Tavarez has a rare ability in baseball to play every position on the field, in fact, in his career, the only position he hasn't played at least once is making an appearance as a pitcher. Tavarez will be a major part of this Legends offense for the rest of this season.

The Legends improve to 14-31 on the year, while Gastonia improve to 30-15, and hold a 1 game lead for first in the division.

The Legends will host game 5 of this 6-game series Saturday, June 16th at 7:00 P.M.

