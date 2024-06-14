Friday's Game at Hagerstown Suspended

June 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.) - Friday's (June 14) game between the Long Island Ducks and the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at Meritus Park has been suspended due to inclement weather in the bottom half of the fifth inning.

The game will resume at 4:30 P.M. on Saturday, June 15, with a runner at first base and nobody out and Long Island leading by the score of 5-2. The regularly scheduled game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game and will be a seven-inning contest. Fans can follow all the action for both games live on FloBaseball.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 18, to begin a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Drake's Cakes. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.