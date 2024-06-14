Pfaff Honored as Top Business Leader

June 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The publishers of six award-winning weekly newspapers on Long Island's North Shore, Blank Slate Media, have announced that Ducks President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff has been selected as a 2024 Top Business Leader of Nassau County.

On Thursday, June 20, Pfaff will be amongst a diverse group of leaders, from business and finance, to law, medicine, not-for-profit and more that will be honored at the annual event held at Leonard's Palazzo in Great Neck.

"Any individual honor is a reflection of the great team we have with the Ducks," said Pfaff. "We appreciate the award and look forward to a wonderful event on the 20th."

Pfaff was selected, according to Blank Slate Media, for consistently demonstrating his ability to successfully manage the business, administrative and operational strategies of the organization. As a valued asset and trusted advisor, his strategic planning and thoughtful collaborations have allowed the Ducks to be a household name across Long Island. His visionary ways have demonstrated that he can pivot when necessary and remain impact focused. And his philanthropic endeavors outside of the office also deserve to be recognized.

Information on the event can be found HERE. Keynote speaker Eric Alexander, Director of Vision Long Island, will be joined by Event Host Antoinette Biordi of News 12 Long Island. Past keynote speakers have included Jim McCann, Founder/Executive Chairman, 1800-Flowers.com, Inc.; Michael Dowling, Northwell Health President/CEO; Madeline Singas, New York State Court of Appeals Associate Judge; and Matt Cohen, Esq., Long Island Association President/CEO. Blank Slate newspapers include The Manhasset Times, Great Neck News, New Hyde Park Herald Courier, Port Washington Times, Roslyn Times and the Williston Times. For further information, visit theisland360.com.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

