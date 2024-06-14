Sanchez Clubs Walk off Winner

LEXINGTON, KY - Legends starting pitcher Javier Reynoso continued his dominant run tonight. Since May 28th, Reynoso has given up just 2 runs off 9 total hits. Both of those runs were given up today. He turned in an amazing 6 innings pitched and earned his spot as today's winning pitcher.

Aldenis Sanchez was the hero of the night hitting a deep blast to the Mountain Dew Suite Spot to cap off a ninth inning comeback and end the game in legendary fashion. Matt Bottcher and Jesus Tavarez added multi-hit nights and Kole Cottam homered in the third inning.

It was a truly electric moment for Aldenis Sanchez who came into the game as a pinch runner, and got a plate appearance in the biggest possible time. During batting practice Sanchez took 20 swings, several of which reached the warning track, but none were able to get over the wall. He stepped up to the plate averaging just .169 on the year, with no homeruns. He put all that behind him to club the ball 403 feet to finish a win against Gastonia.

Aldenis is in his second year with the Legends and is a career .275 hitter, after tonight, he is just 5 hits away from eclipsing his total hits from last year, and is on the way towards being a massive contributor for this team.

The Legends move to 13-31 on the year, while Gastonia falls to 30-14, and hold a two game lead for first in the division.

The Legends will host game 4 of this 6 game series Friday, June 15th at 7:00 P.M.

