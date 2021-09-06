Washington Wins Both Ends of DH, Magic Number Shrinks to 2

AUGUSTA, NJ - Washington pounded out 16 hits and 10 runs in the first of Monday's doubleheader and got a quality start from Pitcher of the Year candidate Ryan Hennen en route to growing its division lead to four games and clinching a series victory in the pivotal four-game set at Sussex County. The final was 10-2.

Ryan Hennen logged six innings of two-run ball and fanned five while he allowed six hits. His ERA, which started the day at a league-leading 2.11, went up 0.05 to a league-leading 2.16. He earned his 11th win of the season, a total tied for second in the department in the league in 2021. He's 11-3. Sussex County got singular runs in the first and fourth innings of the contest for its two runs on the day, scoring on an RBI single by Juan Kelly and an RBI double by Nick Garland.

Washington had struck first on a Bralin Jackson sacrifice fly in the first that brought home Nick Ward, who singled to start the game. After the Kelly run-scoring single tied it at 1-1, Andrew Czech's first home run since July 31, a moonshot to right, served as his 15th of the year and gave Washington a 3-1 lead with Czech and Trevor Casanova scoring on the big fly. The Wild Things added three in the third inning on an RBI single by Grant Heyman and a two-run single by designated hitter Tristan Peterson. Two more came in in what was eight unanswered to that point in the fourth for the visitors. Jackson hit an RBI single and Hector Roa singled home a run.

The RBI for Roa was his 56th of the year and the 257th of his Wild Things' career, which pulled the outfielder into a tie with Frontier League Hall of Famer Chris Sidick for first on the franchise's career RBI charts. His next home run and his next RBI will put him alone at the top in those categories.

Jesus Balaguer worked a scoreless seventh inning to finish the contest that saw Scotty Dubrule extend his hit streak and on-base streak to 10 games with a three-hit performance. Andrew Sohn had a multi-hit effort, as did Nick Ward, Jackson, Peterson and Czech.

The Wild Things continued their strong pitching this weekend and got more offense in the second game of the doubleheader at Skylands Stadium, winning 5-1 and running the Northeast Division magic number to two. The win was Washington's eighth in a row, which is a new team best this season and earned the Things a four-game sweep of second-place Sussex County.

Washington scored the first three runs of the game in the third inning in the nightcap. Andrew Czech started the third with a single, went to second on a walk on nine pitches to Joe Campagna and went to third on a sac bunt by Cody Young, on which Campagna also moved to second. The next batter, shortstop Nick Ward, doubled down the right field line to make it 2-0 before scoring himself on a run-scoring single by Andrew Sohn. The Wild Things added two more in the sixth on run-scoring batted balls by Grant Heyman and Hector Roa. Heyman's was an RBI single to right and Roa's was a sac fly.

Roa just missed a home run on the sac fly, which would've moved him alone in first in both career home runs and RBI for the Wild Things' organization, but instead it just moved him to the top in career RBI, breaking a tie he achieved at 257 career RBI in game one. The 258th RBI of Roa's Washington career broke that tie with Frontier League Hall of Famer Chris Sidick.

Kaleo Johnson hit a solo home run in the sixth against Wild Things' starter Rob Whalen, who was otherwise great in his second start of the season for Washington. Whalen ended up with a seven-inning complete game for his second win of the season. Whalen fanned seven on four hits with the one earned run over the seven frames.

Washington now heads to Little Falls, New Jersey where they'll play a three-game series opener at the New Jersey Jackals Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. The Wild Things can clinch the Northeast Division with a win Tuesday AND a Sussex County loss at Tri-City. The magic number is two: a combination of Wild Things' victories or Sussex County losses.

