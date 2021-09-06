Otters Lose 5-4 in 10 Innings to Boomers on Labor Day

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - After a game-tying home run in the eighth inning Monday, the Evansville Otters could not quite complete their comeback, as the Schaumburg Boomers hit a walk-off in the tenth inning to win 5-4.

The two teams split the four-game, weekend series.

The game went scoreless in the first inning before Evansville scored first in the second inning.

Elijah MacNamee hit an RBI double to score J.R. Davis, and a wild pitch by Boomers starter Ryan Middendorf with the bases loaded allowed MacNamee to score later in the inning.

The Boomers got a run back in the bottom of the second on a wild pitch by Evansville starter Austin Gossmann.

The Otters led 2-1 through two.

Schaumburg's Alec Craig scored on an RBI groundout by Chase Dawson to tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third.

Both starting pitchers were dealing strikeouts throughout the afternoon.

The Boomers took the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Angelo Gumbs singled home Quincy Nieporte, which ended the day for Gossmann.

Gossmann took a no-decision, while striking out 10 batters in 5.2 innings. He was responsible for two runs.

Monday was the second time this season Gossmann struck out 10 batters.

Middendorf also had a no-decision for Schaumburg, going seven innings, allowing four runs, and striking out 11.

Nieporte added a run to Schaumburg's 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single to score Nick Oddo.

Evansville came roaring back right away in the top of the eighth inning on a game-tying, two-run home run by Josh Allen, which knotted the game 4-4.

Neither team scored the rest of the game, forcing extra innings for the second consecutive game.

In the tenth inning, the international tiebreaker-rule came into effect.

Evansville could not drive in their runner from second base in the top half of the inning.

In the bottom half, Luke Becker led off with a walk-off single to score Brett Milazzo from second base and win the game 5-4 for Schaumburg.

Reliever Jack Snyder got the win for the Boomers, and Logan Sawyer had the hard-luck loss with the unearned run scoring in the tenth.

Following Monday's games, the Otters' West Division lead is still 1.5 games after the Florence Y'alls lost to the Joliet Slammers. Southern Illinois is three games back after being idle Monday.

The Otters' magic number is five entering the last week and homestand of the regular season.

The Otters will open a three-game set from Bosse Field Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Slammers.

Evansville Otters broadcast coverage Tuesday can be found on frontierleaguetv.com.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

