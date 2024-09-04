Washington Spirit Star Trinity Rodman Nominated for 2024 Ballon d'Or Féminin

September 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit star forward Trinity Rodman has been named a nominee for the 2024 Ballon d'Or Féminin, an award given to the best female soccer player in the world, France Football announced today.

Rodman is nominated alongside 29 other players from across the world for the prestigious annual award, one of the highest individual honors in global soccer. At 22 years old, Rodman makes her second appearance on the shortlist.

This marks Rodman's second nomination in only three years. She is the Spirit's second nominee, joining Rose Lavelle who was nominated in 2019.

On the international stage this year, Rodman led the United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) to its first Olympic gold since 2012 in only her second major tournament appearance. Starting in all six matches of the 2024 Olympic tournament, she was an invaluable member of the USWNT squad, netting three goals, including the extra time match-winner in the quarterfinal against Japan.

With the Spirit in 2024, Rodman has once again placed herself amongst the top players in the NWSL. She has tallied six goals and four assists, leading the team to one of its best seasons in club history. In March, Rodman set a new club record for career regular season assists. Earlier this year, Rodman became the youngest NWSL player to have 40 goal contributions (all competitions) at just 21 years old. With eight matches to go, the Spirit sits in second place in the league, within striking distance of the club's first-ever Shield title.

Rodman and the Spirit will take to the pitch next at home against fellow Ballon d'Or nominee Sophia Smith and Portland Thorns FC on Saturday, September 7. Kicking off at 12:30 p.m. EDT, this weekend's match will feature a celebration of the United States' 2024 Olympic gold medal-winning players from the Spirit and Thorns FC. Tickets to Saturday's match are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.

