Gotham FC to Honor USWNT & NWSL Superstar Kelley O'Hara with Dedicated Sendoff Match on Sunday, October 20

September 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC will celebrate Kelley O'Hara and her legendary career on Sunday, October 20, just after the team's final regular season home match against the Orlando Pride at Red Bull Arena.

O'Hara, who announced her plan to retire from professional soccer in May, is a soccer legend, having competed for both club and country and achieving incredible success on all levels. She is a two-time World Cup champion, an Olympic gold medalist, two-time NWSL champion, and a leading voice in the landmark fight for equal pay.

The post-game ceremony hosted by Gotham FC will bring fans, teammates, and the soccer community together to honor O'Hara's career, which includes close to 15 years playing professionally. Particularly noted for her on-field versatility, competitive spirit, and unmatched leadership, O'Hara leaves an indelible, signature mark on the game.

O'Hara joined Gotham FC in 2023 when she made history as the NWSL's first-ever free agent signing. She quickly played a pivotal role in Gotham FC's success throughout the season and in the playoffs and helped lead the team to the club's first-ever championship.

"Kelley is not just a phenomenal player; she is a true leader and an inspiration to everyone in our organization," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. "We are privileged to have her a part of our Gotham FC family, and to be part of this special celebration as she closes out her incredible career."

During O'Hara's eleven NWSL seasons, she also played for the Washington Spirit (2021-22), where she scored the game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time to secure the 2021 NWSL Championship for the team, as well as for the Utah Royals (2018-20) and for Gotham FC under its former name Sky Blue FC (2013-17).

In addition to her NWSL success, O'Hara has been a cornerstone of the United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT), with 160 recorded appearances and one of only 12 players in USWNT history to be named to four World Cup teams. She helped lead the USWNT to two FIFA Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, an Olympic gold medal in 2012, and an Olympic bronze medal in 2021.

An advocate for women in sports, O'Hara is a frequent contributor to Just Women's Sports, and hosts the platform's namesake podcast, among others, including the popular "The Players' Pod."

O'Hara's sendoff night will include a one-of-a-kind to be announced fan giveaway as well as a special postgame celebration to commemorate her achievements. More details will be provided on Gotham FC's social media pages.

The Kelley O'Hara Retirement Celebration will be at Gotham FC's last regular season home game on Sunday, October 20. Fan Fest begins at 2:30 p.m. ET and the match kicks off at 5 p.m. ET against Orlando Pride.

