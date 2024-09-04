Orlando Pride's Celia Named Club's Nominee for 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

September 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has announced Celia as its nominee for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award which recognizes an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. All 14 nominees were announced by the NWSL today.

As the Pride's nominee, Celia is using her passion in aerospace engineering to inspire girls interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) to pursue careers in the related industries. During her time at the University of Alabama, Celia completed her undergraduate degree in aerospace engineering and consistently finds ways to encourage girls to achieve their dreams in the STEAM fields.

Celia is teaming with SpaceKids Global this year and most recently participated in a Q&A about space, soccer, and the science behind both. SpaceKids Global will be recognized and celebrated at the Pride home match on Sept. 28 against the Houston Dash. They will also receive a $5,000 donation from the league and Nationwide.

"Working with SpaceKids has been an absolute honor. I think it is so important to encourage and inspire young minds and girls to become the next future leaders," Celia said. "Since I was a little kid, I was extremely interested in both sports and engineering. Having the chance to collaborate with [SpaceKids Global CEO] Sharon [Hagle], who is a female and has been in space, gives the opportunity to show kids that they can dream, learn and realize that even if there aren't that many positions or there aren't that many women in that job right now, they can still do it and they can dare to dream bigger."

SpaceKids Global was founded in 2015 with the mission to inspire elementary students in STEAM+ Education, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics and Environment, ensuring girls are equally represented. They look to educate and actively engage a national audience of elementary school students in STEAM+ Environment activities, that introduce kids to the diversity of careers in space exploration and technology. Hagle, who is an entrepreneur and an astronaut, is the founder of SpaceKids Global. She shares her journey to space and inspires students through speaking engagements at schools, nonprofit youth organizations, science centers, universities and space organizations.

Newly reformatted to shine a greater light on players who are making a difference in their communities, the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide,  honors the ongoing example of excellence and commitment set by the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award.

At the end of the season, one nominee selected by a voting panel will be named the winner of the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, and receive $30,000 to designate to a charitable organization of their choice. The winner of the award will be announced the week of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. Additionally, all 14 player nominees will be honored as part of Championship Week celebrations.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.