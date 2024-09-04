Angel City Football Club's Quotes Ahead of Home Match against Seattle Reign FC

September 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) prepared this week to face Seattle Reign FC at BMO Stadium on Friday, September 6. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET. The match will air nationally on Prime Video and internationally on NWSL+.

Below please find the match preview and quotes from the club's Head Coach Becki Tweed and midfielder Katie Zelem:

ACFC Midfielder Katie Zelem

On the difference of difficulty in the NWSL versus the Women's Super League (WSL):

"The main difference would be that this league, from what I've experienced so far, is much more transitional. I've never been on a team with so many quick players. What I've heard from the girls is that every team has at least five or six players that are absolutely rapid."

"The physicality of the league over here is probably quicker and stronger, but it's more transitional which makes sense when players are much quicker. There's more turnovers and things like that. Hopefully it's something that I can help the team manage."

On how she sees the NWSL improving her game:

"It's so amazing to see so many English players over here with Jess [Carter] and Esme [Morgan] obviously over on the other coast. For me, I was so comfortable and used to the WSL that you know all the players and the test you're going to get each week."

"Stepping into a totally new environment, in a new league that you're perhaps not as familiar with is definitely going to improve you as a player. There's a certain aspect here. The physicality and the transitions that you probably wouldn't experience as much in England."

"I think it's an amazing step and an amazing place to improve my all around game."

On how she can help Angel City the most down the stretch:

"A big part of my game is being able to control the tempo and help finding solutions for the team. I really enjoy watching football and learning about football. When I get on the pitch, I try to apply things that I've learned or things that I notice while I'm playing."

"I want to be able to get on the ball, play forward, and hopefully be the starting point for attacks, but also help control the tempo of the game. Whether that be building out from the back or around the opposition box."

ACFC Head Coach Becki Tweed

On how the club is preparing for their upcoming match against Seattle Reign FC:

"Seattle had an opportunity to make changes during the transfer window that strengthened them. They are a team that you have to be prepared for multiple scenarios since they are so tactically flexible and are not afraid to make changes. Making those changes throughout the game is something Laura [Harvey] does brilliantly and I presume this will be a game where we will have to problem solve and play within ourselves."

On the depth of the squad:

"Depth is important when you have five days to prepare versus the normal seven or eight. Consistency has been brilliant and we've been able to bring talent off the bench to see out results and win games. It puts everyone in a position to contribute in many different ways to help us succeed the way we have in the past few weeks."

"We have to look at what the game gives us, what we need in those moments, and how we can take advantage of areas that we can hurt the Reign in as well."

On defender Jasmyne Spencer's recent performances:

"We ask our wingers and fullbacks to not get stuck on the sideline and Jasmyne [Spencer] escapes pressure on the sidelines so well. She has grown throughout the Summer Cup and has let that guide her back to league play now. She's an experienced player in this league that understands what it takes to perform, to win, and to recover. She is the true definition of a professional for me."

