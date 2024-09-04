Orlando Pride Forward Barbra Banda Nominated for Prestigious 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or

September 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda has been nominated for the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or, it was announced today. First awarded in 2018, the Women's Ballon d'Or is presented by France Football and considered one of the highest honors across the global game, recognizing the player who is deemed to have had the best performance over the previous season.

"I want to say thank you for this opportunity, without my teammates I couldn't be here. It's through their effort and the hard work of everyone in Orlando that I'm able to do this, so I greatly appreciate everyone," Banda said.

Banda, 24, has made an instant impact in the NWSL since joining the Orlando Pride in March, when she was acquired via a Club-record $740,000 transfer fee from Shanghai Shengli - the second-highest transfer free in global women's football - and signed on one of the largest all-in investments in a player in NWSL history.

Through 14 matches, Banda has totaled 12 goals in league play, currently second best in the NWSL and one away from tying the Pride's single-season goalscoring record. This season, Banda became the first player in NWSL history to score 10 goals in 10 appearances, and the second player in Pride history to score 10 or more goals in a single season after Marta had 13 in 2017.

Banda's impact has contributed to a record-setting season for Orlando thus far, with the team undefeated through the first 18 matches of the season and holding a league-record 19-game all-time unbeaten run. The Pride have already set team records for points in a season (44) and total wins (12) with eight regular season matches remaining.

Internationally, Banda recently was named to her second Olympic roster, representing Zambia at the Paris 2024 Olympics. While in France, Banda totaled four goals and an assist, including a hat trick against Australia. With the three-goal performance, Banda became the first player in women's football to score three hat tricks at the Olympic Games. Her career Olympic goal total currently sits at 10 all time, tied for fourth in career Olympic goal scoring history.

Prior to arriving in Orlando, Banda led Shanghai Shengli with 16 goals and five assists in 2023. In total, Banda scored 41 career goals across 52 career games in Shanghai.

The winner of the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or will be announced on Oct. 28, 2024, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, a celebration for the world's most prestigious individual football player awards.

The Pride return to action on Sunday, Sept. 8, traveling to face the Chicago Red Stars in a 6 p.m. kickoff at SeatGeek Stadium. The match will be broadcast locally on Bally Sport Florida and nationally on NWSL+.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.