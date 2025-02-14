Washington Spirit Star Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team

February 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos has been called up to the Colombia Women's National Team for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, Colombia Football announced today. This year's tournament will also feature Australia, Japan and the United States.

Santos has appeared in over 50 international matches for Colombia, scoring 21 goals. She has represented Colombia in two FIFA Women's World Cups (2015 and 2023) and one Olympic Games (2024). During the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Santos netted two goals for Colombia, helping the side reach the tournament's quarterfinals. With the Spirit in 2024, Santos appeared in ten matches and tallied two goals and an assist, including a stoppage time match-winning goal against Portland at Audi Field.

Colombia's 2025 SheBelieves Cup Schedule:

- vs United States | Thursday, February 20 at 8 p.m. EST (Shell Energy Stadium, Houston)

- vs Japan | Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m. EST (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona)

- vs Australia | Wednesday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. EST (Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego)

The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on last season's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.

