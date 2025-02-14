Orlando Pride Acquires 2023 World Cup Winner Oihane Hernández

February 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has acquired defender Oihane Hernández on an immediate transfer from Real Madrid Femenino for an undisclosed fee and have signed the former World Cup winner to a two-year contract through the 2026 season, with a mutual option for 2027, it was announced today.

"Oihane is a technically gifted defender who excels in both defensive organization and distribution from the back. She brings world-class experience and a championship mindset from her time with Spain's national team," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "Oihane's ability to perform in high-pressure situations and her tactical understanding and ability to read the game will be invaluable assets as we continue building a championship-caliber roster. We're delighted to bring her to the City Beautiful."

"I'm excited to join the Orlando Pride and begin this new chapter in my career. The club's vision and ambition really influenced me to make the move to Orlando," Hernández said. "I am impressed by the professional environment and the enthusiasm of the staff, teammates and passionate fanbase. I am ready to give everything for the badge and build on the team's success."

Hernández joins the Pride after most recently playing for Real Madrid Femenino. During her time there, she appeared in 31 matches and recorded two assists. Prior to Madrid, Hernández played for Athletic Club Femenino where she made her first team debut in the 2018-19 season. During the course of five seasons there, she played in 109 games and scored three goals.

On an international level, Hernández has been a staple in Spain's Women's National Team, helping her country lift the 2023 Women's World Cup Trophy. In that tournament, Hernández appeared in six matches and started in both the Round of 16 and Quarterfinals matches while also coming on a substitute in Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup Final.

Hernández also recently represented Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics where she appeared in four matches including the semifinals match and earning a start in the bronze medal match.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride acquires defender Oihane Hernández via immediate transfer from Real Madrid Femenino for an undisclosed fee and has signed Hernández to a two-year contract through the 2026 season, with a mutual option for 2027.

Oihane Hernández

Position: Defender

Height: 5-7

Number: #21

Born: May 4, 2000, in Sopela, Spain

Hometown: Sopela, Spain

Citizenship: ESP

