URFC Duo KK Ream and Imani Dorsey Reflect on Their Journey and What Lies Ahead

Raised in different generations, nearly 13 years difference between the two, Utah Royals FC defender Imani Dorsey and forward KK Ream share many parallels in their journey to the professional game despite being raised in different regions of the country, 2,000 miles apart.

Upbringings

While the idea of becoming a professional athlete was still a dream, growing up in predominantly caucasian neighborhoods brought more hardship in both Dorsey and Ream's quest to defy the odds and compete at the highest level. Early recollections of watching YouTube videos attempting to understand how to style and maintain black hair, standing out amongst peers on and off the pitch, and being silently judged contributed to feelings of identity isolation separating themselves as a Black women from who they are as soccer players.

"When you know you're one of a few, you also know that inadvertently there is a spotlight on you," stated Dorsey. "I recognized that pressure even more, not just the expectation or the potential I had as a kid, but the added layer that I'm also a Black woman and there is not many people that look like me doing this at that level."

Dorsey and Ream rose above expectations flourishing at every level of their careers.

Dorsey, a Duke University graduate was born and raised in Elkridge, Maryland, before taking the leap to the collegiate level earning multiple USYNT call-ups along the way. Arriving in Durham, North Carolina, Dorsey would have one of the greatest collegiate careers in Blue Devil history highlighted by a stellar senior year earning multiple awards including 2017 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, 2017 United Coaches National Athlete Scholar of the Year, 2017 All-American, 2017 Mac Hermann Semi-finalist and more. Dorsey declared for the 2018 NWSL draft and was selected fifth overall in the 2018 NWSL draft to Sky Blue FC (now Gotham FC), going on to win the 2018 NWSL Rookie of the Year award.

2021 became a special year in Dorsey's young professional career not only earning her first USWNT cap on November 20, 2021 against Australia but also being recognized with the U.S. Soccer's first One Nation Social Impact Award for her off-field contributions making a positive impact in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Prior to joining URFC, Dorsey sat out the 2023 NWSL season prioritizing her mental health in admirable fashion, sharing her experiences as they came.

Ream became the youngest Utah Royals FC signee signing at 15 years and 157 days of age last December. The Utah native joins Brecken Mozingo and Mikayla Cluff as one of three Wasatch Front locals on the 2025 URFC roster. Ream's ties run deep with URFC appearing for Utah Royals FC AZ from 2019 to 2022 while also playing with the boys at RSL Arizona 2020 to 2022. The forward moved back to the Beehive state in 2022 after her brother Linkon accepted an offer to attend the RSL academy where he frequently appears for the U18 squad. Ream credits her twin brother for motivating and pushing her to become better with each other in every aspect of life. While playing on the same squad growing up as Linkon, the Ream twins were often the only Black players on the pitch, providing a level of comfort for each other.

Returning to Utah, the USYNT call-up who regularly appears for the U-16 squad, joined Utah Avalanche Boys ENCL 2009 squad and Girls 05/06 squads, three and four years above her age group. In a preseason scrimmage against the Royals prior to the 2024 Inaugural season, Ream kept her ground making a name for herself, ultimately leading to an invitation to train with URFC throughout the 2024 campaign before eventually signing a contract over the offseason, a dream come true.

Future Impact

Social injustice has come a long way in the short history of the NWSL but is nowhere near where it could be, which is why players from across the league have formed the Black Women's Player Collective. The BWPC co-led by Dorsey who serves on the board of directors aims to cultivate an empowering environment for all members, volunteers, and participating partners.

Part of the Black Women's Player Collective's mission statement reads "We aim to elevate the image, value and representation of Black women as athletes and leaders across industries. Ultimately, establishIng a network of support that expands access to diverse career paths before and after playing." The collective is targeting young athletes such as Ream who is entering her maiden season in the league with a safe, supportive space for Black women in the soccer community, aiming to grow the collective beyond women's soccer as there are countless Black women paving the way in various sports and industries.

Grateful to be taken under Dorsey's wing, Ream has high goals for her impact in the local community. "I want to pave the way for others in my position," stated Ream. "I know there are a lot of young Black girls that I've met that feel like they don't have an opportunity, I want to help them chase a dream."

Aligned with the BWPC, the duo aims to give back and connect with the Utah Black youth, but more importantly, simply show up and support each other as Black women in a heavily white Utah landscape. Over time these conversations aim to change the community's culture and representation of Black people in sport here.

"Representation matters. And being one of the few is a challenge in and of itself. That is why we created the BWPC. Our members excel at the highest level of our sport and can oftentimes feel isolated and alone." said Dorsey. "I hope that by sharing our stories, fans and the community lean into the hard, yet important conversations surrounding race, sport, and culture in Utah."

