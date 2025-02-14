URFC Ends Chula Vista Trip with 3-1 Victory over SDSU

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Utah Royals FC wrapped up its preseason trip to Chula Vista on a rainy and windy night at San Diego State University. Non-roster invitees Kayla Colbert and Addie Feldman both found the back of the net in the 3-1 victory over the hosts.

The Royals put San Diego State on their heels early and never let up the pressure. The chances came early for Ally Sentnor and Colbert, who both forced finger tip saves out of the San Diego goalkeeper in the opening 10 minutes. Paige Monaghan then rattled the woodwork in the 14th minute, cutting in from the right side onto her left foot and unleashing a rocket to the far post. Sentnor attempted to finish the rebound but was once again denied by the opposing goalkeeper. Colbert broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, receiving a pass from Sentnor around the penalty spot, executing a neat turn and finishing to the bottom left corner. Four minutes later, Colbert doubled her tally. Mikayla Cluff rose highest to meet a corner kick at the back post and headed the ball back into the middle of the box to Colbert who took a touch to settle herself before hitting the back of the net. The Aztecs found a lifeline in the dying minutes of the half, capitalizing on a counter attack to cut the deficit to one.

Changes at the half saw a relatively new lineup on the field for the second period. KK Ream was dangerous early in the half, receiving a pass from Feldman on the turn and rifling a left footed shot just past the top left corner. Utah's constant attack finally bore fruit in the 65th minute, when Feldman was fouled in the box, earning a penalty kick. The young midfielder stepped up and converted the penalty to restore the two goal lead. In the 75th minute, Madison Pogarch nearly added to the scoreline in spectacular fashion, seeing a bouncing ball in the box and attempting a bicycle kick which went just wide of the upright.

Utah Royals FC returns home and will face Brigham Young University in its next preseason match on February 22 as the season opener against Bay FC on Saturday March 15th at 5:30pm MT draws ever closer.

