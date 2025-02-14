Kansas City Current Announce Partnership with Origin Hotel Kansas City

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a partnership with the first hotel constructed on the Berkley Riverfront, Origin Hotel Kansas City, on Friday. As an official partner of the Current, Origin Hotel will be utilized as a destination for visiting teams throughout the 2025 NWSL regular season.

"Partnering with Origin Hotel Kansas City is a no-brainer given the hotel's close proximity to CPKC Stadium and position on the forefront of Berkley Riverfront development," said Kansas City Current Vice President, Head of Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. "We are looking forward to utilizing the hotel's quality accommodations to provide both visiting guests and Current fans with positive experiences in and around CPKC Stadium."

Officially unveiled in October 2024, Origin Hotel Kansas City is a 118-room boutique hotel located within walking distance of CPKC Stadium. Centrally located near several major Kansas City landmarks, the hotel provides an authentic Kansas City experience through local art and design, thoughtfully local dining experiences, and views overlooking the iconic Missouri River.

"We at Origin Hotel Kansas City are thrilled to partner with the Kansas City Current," said Dustin Weber, General Manager of Origin Hotel Kansas City. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting the local community and celebrating the dynamic energy of Kansas City. We are eager to welcome fans and contribute to the Current's continued success, both on and off the field."

The Current have already shared some history with the hotel. In December 2024, Origin Hotel adorned multiple banners celebrating the MVP season of Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga after Chawinga earned the award in November. Origin Hotel also previously housed visiting teams after its opening in October, which it will continue doing in 2025. The hotel will also receive in-stadium signage during select KC Current home matches at CPKC Stadium.

