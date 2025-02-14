Orlando Pride Extends Defender Cori Dyke Through 2027 Season

February 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride have extended defender Cori Dyke to remain with the club through the 2027 season, it was announced today. Dyke was selected No. 22 overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft and is coming off her rookie campaign with the reigning NWSL champions.

"Cori has consistently demonstrated her value both on and off the field since joining the Pride, and we're thrilled to secure her future with the Club," said Orlando Pride Vice President and Sporting Director Haley Carter. "Her tactical intelligence, versatility, and leadership qualities make her an integral part of what we're building here in Orlando. Beyond her technical abilities, Cori embodies the culture and commitment to excellence that we strive for. This extension is a reflection of the hard work and dedication she brings to this organization every day and we're excited to see her continue to grow and contribute to our team's success."

In 2024, Dyke appeared in 26 matches for the Pride and recorded one assist. In 12 of her 26 appearances, Dyke helped the Pride achieve a clean sheet, including the NWSL Championship match against Washington Spirit, in which she started and played the full 90 minutes.

The former Penn State University defender also put together a decorated collegiate career where she totaled 108 appearances, all of which were starts, nine goals and nine assists. In 2023, she was named 2023 Big Ten Defender of the Year after being named a Big Ten Player to watch in the preseason.

Internationally, Cori has represented the U.S. Women's National Team from the U-14 through U-23 levels. She also helped the U-19 USWNT to a first-place finish in a CFA Tournament in 2017.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride extends defender Cori Dyke through the 2027 season.

