Washington Spirit Adds French Defender Kysha Sylla on Loan from Olympique Lyon

February 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has agreed to terms with French sister club Olympique Lyon (OL) to bring defender Kysha Sylla to DC on loan for the 2025 season, the clubs announced today.

"I am very excited to join Washington Spirit for the upcoming season," said Sylla. "It's a great opportunity for me to grow as a player and experience a new challenge. I can't wait to meet my teammates, the staff and the amazing fans. See you soon, Washington!"

Since joining OL in 2021, Sylla has appeared in 17 matches in the Première Ligue and tallied nearly 1,000 minutes of playing time. Sylla helped Lyon to three league titles, a Champions League title and another Champions League final appearance in her first three seasons with the club.

"Kysha represents another talented addition to this year's roster," said President of Soccer Operations/General Manager Mark Krikorian. "We expect her to have a significant impact on the team's success in the defending third this season."

The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on this year's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.