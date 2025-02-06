Washington Spirit Star Defender Gabby Carle Called up to Canada Women's National Team

February 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Gabby Carle has been called up to the Canada Women's National Team for the 2025 Pinatar Cup, Canada Soccer announced today. This year's tournament will also feature China, Chinese Taipei and Mexico.

Carle has appeared for Canada in 51 international matches (23 starts), scoring one goal and adding three assists. The standout defender has competed for Canada at two FIFA Women's World Cups (2019, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2021, 2024), helping the side to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021. Hailing from Lévis, Quebec, she made her debut in the Canadian national youth program in 2013 at 14 years old.

Canada's 2025 Pinatar Cup Schedule:

- vs China | Wednesday, February 19 at 1 p.m. EST

- vs Mexico | Saturday, February 22 at 1 p.m. EST

- vs Chinese Taipei | Tuesday, February 25 at 1 p.m. EST

Carle has appeared in 53 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side during the 2022-23 offseason. Having played over 4,000 minutes and tallied three assists with the club so far, she has been one of the most consistent players on the Spirit back line throughout her tenure.

The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on last season's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.

