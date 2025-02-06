San Diego Wave FC's Hispanic Heritage Month Photoshoot Wins CLUBELEVEN Photo Contest

February 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







CLUBELEVEN announced earlier this week that San Diego Wave FC took first place in the "Growing the Game" category a part of the 2024 North American Soccer Photo Contest. The award-winning photo, captured by photographer Ryan Young, was part of a special Hispanic Heritage Month project the Wave created to celebrate cultural connections and community within the sport.

The contest challenged photographers to present a "creative representation of growing the beautiful game in North America." With the help of Young, the Wave connected midfielder Melanie Barcenas and forward María Sánchez to members of the Las Reynas Del Sol, a teenage Escaramuza team from San Diego's South County, for the powerful shoot.

"It was such a special experience to be able to showcase my culture through this shoot," Barcenas said. "My Mexican heritage is so important to me and I am so grateful to the Club for creating such a unique opportunity to capture this part of me and celebrate the incredible culture."

CLUBELEVEN, a leading digital media publication that connects soccer audiences across North America, received over 600 submissions for this year's contest. The competition featured two rounds of judge selections, followed by an open community vote where nearly 2,000 votes were cast. The Club's work secured 30.5% of the community vote among five category finalists.

"None of the teenagers played soccer or had really followed women's soccer until meeting María and Melanie," Young said. "That moment made them supporters."

The photoshoot beautifully encapsulates Hispanic Heritage Month and it served as a meaningful way for the Club to strengthen connections with its Latino audience, celebrating shared cultural values and fostering a deeper sense of community engagement.

