Utah Royals Defeat United City FC Women 3-0 in Preseason Friendly

February 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Utah Royals FC found the back of the net three times in a contest that saw the Royals dominate on both sides of the ball against its UPSL opponent, United City FC Women.

The chances came early and often in the opening 45 minutes of play. The first quarter-hour was filled with half-chances for the Royals, but the first real opportunity came in the 17th minute. Second-year forward Brecken Mozingo found an overlapping Sydney Jones (NRI) on the right side, who then served in a low ball across the six-yard box, but newcomer and Guatemalan international Aisha Solórzano was unable to steer the chance on frame.

As United City FC settled into the game defensively, the Royals found themselves limited to long-range efforts as both centerback Tatumn Milazzo and midfielder Ana Tejada tested the United goalkeeper from distance but came up empty-handed. Mozingo nearly found the breakthrough in the 27th minute, taking a one-time shot off a cross from KK Ream, which pinged off the crossbar and out for a goal kick. At the 30-minute mark, Mikayla Cluff and Kaitlyn Richins entered the match for Tejada and Kate Del Fava. Cluff broke the deadlock 15 minutes later, rising highest to meet Mozingo's service from a corner kick and head the ball into the back of the net at the stroke of halftime.

The second half began in a similar manner to the first, with Utah on the front foot searching for a goal. Wholesale changes in the 60th minute brought a new spark to the Royals' attack, with Mina Tanaka, Paige Monaghan and Madison Pogarch combining well on the left flank, causing problem after problem for the United defense. Shortly after entering the match, Tanaka slipped a pass in behind on the right side to Kayla Colbert (NRI) who found Addie Feldman (NRI, U18) inside the box by the penalty spot. Feldman's first effort bounced back fortuitously off the goalkeeper to the midfielder, who was able to convert the rebound and double the Royals' lead.

Tanaka found herself in the creator role again as the Royals notched a third. Collecting the ball in the half space on the right flank, Tanaka played the ball to Monaghan's feet in a crowded box and made a darting run outside. Monaghan executed a perfect Cruyff flick to send the ball through a tangle of legs back into Tanaka's path who played a simple ball across to Colbert for a tap-in to wrap up the 3-0 victory.

The Royals will play two more matches while in California, facing San Diego Wave on February 10th at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, and then making the trip to San Diego State University to face the Aztecs on February 13th.

