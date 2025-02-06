Two Kansas City Current Players Called up for International Duty

February 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current will be well represented on the world stage during the upcoming FIFA International Window, as a pair of Current players were called to duty by their home countries on Thursday. Forward Nichelle Prince (Canada) and goalkeeper Lorena (Brazil) will see action during the international window, which runs from Feb. 17 through 26.

Nichelle Prince and Canada will compete in the Pinatar Cup, a yearly invitational women's association football tournament held in Spain, during the February FIFA International Window against China PR, Mexico and Chinese Taipei. This tournament will be the team's first opportunity to come together under newly appointed head coach Casey Stoney. The three matches will take place at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain. Canada will first take on China PR Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Noon CT. Second on the docket is a matchup with Mexico Saturday, Feb. 22 at Noon CT and Canada wraps up the round-robin tournament with a match against Chinese Taipei Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Noon CT.

Goalkeeper Lorena has been called up to the Brazilian National Team camp from February 17 to 26. She will be able to take part in the preparation period at Granja Comary, the headquarters of the Brazilian National Team, in Teresópolis. Brazil will not be playing matches during the window, but the February camp will provide an opportunity for the squad to train ahead of two friendlies against the United States in April.

Prince and Lorena depart as the remainder of the Current's roster returns to Kansas City to continue preseason training. The team left Irvine, California and arrived in Kansas City Wednesday afternoon. The Current will continue the 2025 preseason, presented by CPKC, with training in Kansas City before departing for Florida on Feb. 17.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Members are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.