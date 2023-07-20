Washington Names Mike Wagner Assistant Strength Coach

July 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has hired Mike Wagner as assistant strength coach. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Wagner, 34, joins the Capitals after spending seven seasons as Hershey's strength and conditioning coach. The Hershey native joined his hometown club in 2016, and during his tenure with the Bears, oversaw the team's weight room, workout programs, conditioning, and nutrition of all players, while also assisting with various hockey operations duties. As the first person to hold this role full-time for the Bears, Wagner pioneered the club's training regiments and added many key components to help the organization's players achieve peak performance. Wagner was part of Hershey's staff that led the club to a Calder Cup in 2023, and also was a member of the coaching staff during the 2020-21 season in which Hershey captured a North Division crown and won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as regular season champions.

In addition to his time with Hershey, Wagner has experience working with the University of Maryland, Millersville University, and Villanova University. Wagner holds a Masters Degree in Exercise Science and Health Promotion with a concentration in Injury Prevention and Performance Enhancement.

With his promotion, Wagner reunites with several former Hershey staff members who now work on the Capitals' hockey operations staff including Spencer Carbery (head coach), Scott Allen (assistant coach), Scott Murray (goaltending coach), Emily Engel-Natzke (video coordinator), and Murphy Luatua (assistant athletic trainer).

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season. The 2023 Calder Cup will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com and look for single-game ticket information and a promotional schedule later this summer. Fans can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

