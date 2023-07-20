IceHogs Community Fund Awards $10,000 Grant to Rockford Hockey Club

The Rockford IceHogs Community Fund has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Rockford Hockey Club as part of $127,000 in grants being awarded for this grant cycle.

The grant will help Rockford Hockey Club reduce season fees for players at the 8u level from $1,500 to $500. The long-term impact of the funds will be to reduce player fees and increase participation at all levels to bolster the Club's impact on youth hockey participation in the Rockford region.

"This is another example of an organization that aligns with a primary area of focus for the IceHogs Community Fund," said Dave Costello, Manager of Marketing and Community Relations for the IceHogs. "We know cost can be a barrier that prevents kids from starting the sport of hockey or continuing to play as they get older. We're confident this grant will help Rockford Hockey Club rebuild the pipeline of youth hockey players in our region and introduce more kids to the great sport of hockey."

In addition to the $10,000 grant, the IceHogs Community Fund donated an additional $8,300 to Rockford Hockey Club from a special fundraiser game held on April 2 that included an online auction of IceHogs game-worn Rockford Hockey Club jerseys as a kick-off to the Rockford Hockey Club's 50th anniversary.

"The Rockford Hockey Club is extremely grateful to the IceHogs Community Fund for providing us this grant, as well as the IceHogs for being a strong partner in the local hockey community," said Rockford Hockey Club President Jordan Tuminaro. "This program will have a huge impact on the number one issue we find as a barrier to entry at our 8U level, which is cost. We are excited to kick off our 50th year and this new program, and we can't wait to see all the kids on the ice next season."

In total for this year's grant cycle, the IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation have awarded $127,000 in grants to support nine Rockford area organizations and 10 unique programs. The awards include $100,000 from the IceHogs Community Fund and $27,000 from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. Previously announced awards included:

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to VanVleet Family Foundation to fully fund participation costs for 67 kids to attend Fred VanVleet's Summer Camp

$34,000 (IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation) to Rockford Park District to support "Junior StreetHogs" outreach program focused on reducing barriers and increasing youth participation in hockey

$10,000 (IceHogs Community Fund) to Rockford Park District to support its first ever "Buddy Hockey" program that seeks to help eliminate barriers that often prevent youth, teens, and adults with disabilities from learning to play the sport of ice hockey

More details on additional grants awarded by the IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation will be revealed throughout the summer.

