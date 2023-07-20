Jordy Bellerive Re-Signs with Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that forward Jordy Bellerive has signed a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Bellerive, 24, returns for a second season in Lehigh Valley after playing in 61 games with the Phantoms last season scoring eight goals with 12 assists for 20 points.

"I just really enjoyed my time last year," Bellerive said. "I think we had a great team and great group of guys. A lot of great, younger guys that I'd like to move forward with. The coaching staff was great. Everything was great. I was really impressed with the organization and I'm just excited to come back and build on what we did last year."

Bellerive scored a late third-period winning goal at Charlotte on December 2 and posted a two-goal game at Hershey, including a shorthanded goal, on December 18. His success in Chocolatetown continued with another goal at Hershey in a 5-1 win on February 4 and he later tallied a shootout winner at the Bears on March 26. The hard-working, 5-11 center was a valuable piece on the Phantoms' penalty kill.

The native of North Vancouver, BC became familiar with PPL Center during his first three professional seasons as a member of the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"It's amazing," Bellerive said. "PPL Center is awesome. Obviously, I played there on the wrong side of things for three years so I got used to it all. To be on the home side is great. Great fans and great community so that's definitely a big part as well."

Bellerive has suited up for 218 career AHL games over four seasons scoring 38 goals with 51 assists for 89 points.

Bellerive previously served as captain of the Lethbridge (AB) Hurricanes of the WHL where he averaged almost a point-per-game in his career scoring 117-150-267 in 274 games played in Major Juniors.

