Comets Add MacKinnon

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed defenseman, Will MacKinnon, to a two-way AHL contract for the 2023-2024 season.

MacKinnon, 23, played four seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of New Hampshire including serving as the team's captain during the 2021-22 season. He played 71 games in the ECHL for the Reading Royals where he scored seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points last season. He also appeared in 11 playoff games for Reading scoring one goal and one assist. MacKinnon, 5-foot-11, 201-pounds, hails from Plymouth, Michigan. During his Division-I collegiate career, he amassed 119 games played while scoring five goals and 19 assists for 24 points. His father, Dan MacKinnon, is the Senior Vice President, Assistant General Manager for the New Jersey Devils as well as the General Manager of the Comets.

