Belleville Sens Entertainment Network Looking to Expand Partnership Portfolio for 2023-24 Broadcast Season

BELLEVILLE, ON - Following an exceptional first season, the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network (BSEN) is looking for new partners, as it continues to grow through the 2023-24 campaign and beyond.

The BSEN is the official hub of broadcast coverage for the American Hockey League Senators and includes programming such as live play-by-play coverage of all 72 regular season games (plus preseason and playoffs), the Belleville Sens Podcast, highlight packs, other video features via the Belleville Sens YouTube page, and more.

In its inaugural season in 2022-23, the BSEN drew close to 50,000 unique viewers and that number is expected to rise next season, as the network's programming is refined and expanded.

Among the stable of returning BSEN partners, Deerhaven Farm and Garden will once again hold rights as the BSEN's presenting sponsor, while ViewTech Window and Door will again sponsor the penalty kill, as both businesses continue their long-time support of the club and its broadcast.

"Deerhaven Farm and Garden is proud to continue to support professional hockey in the Bay of Quinte Region," said Deerhaven Farm and Garden Owner Ken Morton. "After a mutually beneficial launch of the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network last season, we are thrilled to continue building on our partnership as the presenting sponsor again."

"ViewTech Windows and Doors is extremely excited to return as the official penalty kill sponsor of the Belleville Senators," said ViewTech Owner Jason Bucknell. "We look forward to another successful season as a supporting partner of the BSEN and are proud to help the Sens continue to provide coverage to fans, while the club is away from home. "

There are plenty of other ways for local businesses to get noticed and support the club this season through sponsorship of the following available BSEN assets:

Power Play (paired with in-arena advertising)

Final Score (paired with in-arena advertising)

Period sponsorships

Feature segments

Out of town scoreboard

Pre/Post Game Show

Replays

Highlight Pack

Podcast sponsor

The Senators also offer general BSEN advertising packages for presenting partners, supporting partners and advertising partners, which can be customized as needed.

You can click here to see the full BSEN viewership numbers from the 2022-23 season.

Please contact David Foot (footd@bellevillesens.com), or Marie Pineault (pineaultm@bellevillesens.com) for more information, or if you are interested in joining in on this exciting partnership opportunity for the upcoming AHL season!

