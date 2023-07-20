Defenseman Michael Underwood Added for 2023-24 Season

WINDSOR, CO - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Michael Underwood to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Underwood made his professional debut last season, skating in three games with the Eagles after completing his college career by posting one goal and four assists in 38 games at Michigan State University.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound blueliner previously played four seasons at Clarkson University, amassing five goals and 13 assists in 129 total contests with the Golden Knights. Underwood helped Clarkson capture an ECAC Championship in his freshman season and also spent one season in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers, collecting one goal and 11 assists in 59 games.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

