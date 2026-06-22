Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 21, 2026
Published on June 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Mystics end the game on a 14-3 run to defeat the Lynx 84-79
Sonia Citron: 21 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST | 2 3PM Kiki Iriafen: 17 PTS | 7 REB Cotie McMahon: 15 PTS (career-high) | 5 AST | 4 3PM | 3 REB
This marks the third straight win for the Mystics!
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
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