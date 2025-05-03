Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 3, 2025
May 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Overtime in preseason? A MOVIE
The Indiana Fever pull out a 79-74 win with top plays that sealed the deal over the Washington Mystics.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
