Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 10, 2025

August 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Washington Mystics defeat the Dallas Wings 91-78 behind Kiki Iriafen's CAREER-HIGH performance

The rook went off for 23 PTS (9-14 FG) & 10 REB in the win!

