Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 10, 2025
August 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Washington Mystics defeat the Dallas Wings 91-78 behind Kiki Iriafen's CAREER-HIGH performance
The rook went off for 23 PTS (9-14 FG) & 10 REB in the win!
#WNBARivalsWeek
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
