Warriors Stumble in Swift Current on Friday

September 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Swift Current, Sask. - A rough minute early in the first period put the Moose Jaw Warriors behind the eight-ball and they couldn't recover.

The Warriors dropped an 8-2 game to the Broncos in WHL preseason action on Friday night in Swift Current.

"We were a little bit late to check and just tracking details, we were in good spots, but we were just a half-second late to get the job done," Warriors assistant coach Curtis Pereverzoff said on the difference in the loss.

The Broncos scored three goals in 58 seconds in the first period to help them to a 4-0 lead after one.

After Moose Jaw cut the lead to 4-1 on a goal from Brayden Schuurman in the second, Swift Current struck for three more goals in 1:46 to take a 7-1 advantage heading into the third.

Owen Berge picked up his second of the preseason midway through the final frame for the Warriors' second of the night, but the Broncos sealed the win with another in the third.

"I thought they were playing physical, they were playing fast, they were making sure that they were swarming and had numbers around the puck and even more important, they had numbers in front of the net," Pereverzoff said.

"That's where a lot of the damage was done for us tonight is just not boxing out.

Berge finished with a goal and two points in the loss.

The Warriors outshot the Broncos, 29-27, on the night, while finishing 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Moose Jaw will close out the preseason schedule on Saturday night when they make their first appearance of the 2024-25 season at the Moose Jaw Events Centre to host the Broncos. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

