Pats Drop Tight Pre-Season Battle with Wheat Kings

September 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon, Man. - The Regina Pats dropped their road pre-season contest 5-3 to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday night at Westoba Place.

The Pats and Wheat Kings were tied 3-3 heading into the third period until Adam Belusko's long range shot beat Ewan Huet to put Brandon ahead by one at 4-3. The Pats trailed by a goal on two different occasions on Friday. After falling down 2-0 through the opening 10 minutes, the Pats tied the game at 2-2 early in the second and then 3-3 before the end of the second stanza.

Sam Oremba finished the contest with two goals, giving him six points (2G-4A) in two pre-season games. Logan Peskett scored for a fourth straight game, and Zach Moore tailed two helpers. Ewan Huet made his pre-season debut, making 30 saves.

FINAL SCORE: Wheat Kings 5, Pats 3

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Wheat Kings at 5:41 - Caleb Hadland (2), assisted by Quinn Mantei & Cameron Allard // Hadland came in on the left-wing side and ripped a low shot five-hole on Ewan Huet to open the scoring.

2-0 Wheat Kings at 8:35 - Caleb Hadland (3), assisted by Nolan Flamand & Quinn Mantei // Mantei's one-timer from the line was blocked and trickled below the net where Flamand centred it to Hadland who made no mistake, sending the puck into the open net.

2-1 Pats at 10:20 - Sam Oremba (2), assisted by Braxton Whitehead & Cole Temple // Two seconds in the Pats power play, Sam Oremba one-timed the puck home off the draw to get the Pats within one.

Second Period

2-2 Pats at 0:37 - Sam Oremba (3), assisted by Zackary Shantz & Zach Moore // Oremba one-timed a slick pass from Moore into the back of the net to tie the game at two.

3-2 Wheat Kings at 8:44 - Quinn Mantei (1), assisted by Jaxon Jacobson & Brady Turko // Mantei sent a long shot from the right point that hit the post and went in, beating Ewan Huet to the blocker side.

3-3 Pats at 17:38 - Logan Peskett (4), assisted by Tye Spencer & Zach Moore // Spencer received the puck at the left circle, outwaited the defender, and sent a quick pass to Peskett who tapped the puck into the net.

Third Period

4-3 Wheat Kings at 0:39 - Adam Belusko (1), assisted by Nicholas Johnson // Belusko sent a harmless shot on net from the line that eluded Huet, floating over his shoulder and into the goal.

5-3 Wheat Kings at 19:01 - Nolan Flamand (3), unassisted (EN) // Flamand won a puck battle at centre, went off to the races, and onehanded the puck into the yawning open cage to put the contest away.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 9-4-16-35 | Brandon - 9-10-3-16

PP: Regina - 2/2 | Brandon - 2/5

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (30 saves / 34 shots)

Brandon: Dylan McFadyen (13 saves / 16 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Quinn Mantei (1G-2A) - Wheat Kings

Second: Caleb Hadland (2G) - Wheat Kings

Third: Sam Oremba (2G) - Pats

COMING UP

The Pats finish up their pre-season schedule tomorrow evening at 6pm against the Brandon Wheat Kings inside the Brandt Centre. Tickets for the Pats next pre-season home game on Sept. 14 can be purchased HERE!

The Pats open the 2024-25 season on the road in Prince Albert on September 20. The Pats home opener is September 21 against the Brandon Wheat Kings with a 6pm puck drop!

