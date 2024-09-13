Martin Hat-Trick Powers Explosive 8-3 Win for the Chiefs

September 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs made the short trip down to Kennewick on Friday to take on Wenatchee in preseason action. It was an eventful beginning to the game, with each team scoring twice in the opening frame.

Ben Davis scored for the Wild before Owen Martin netted for the Chiefs. Spokane's newest player, Asanali Sarkenov, provided an assist on the play along with Chiefs' veteran Brayden Crampton. Cam Parr was next on the scoresheet with an excellent shorthanded effort to take a short-lived lead. Wenatchee's McCagherty would score just moments later to tie the game just before the first intermission.

In the second period Hayden Moore scored Wenatchee's third within a minute of the opening whistle before Spokane would tally five straight goals.

Mathis Preston scored before Owen Martin found his second of the night. Another Chiefs' rookie, Dane Pyatt, scored Spokane's 5th goal with assists from McIntyre and Parr. Preston would add another goal, with the helper from 2023 U.S. Draft 1st Overall selection, Brody Gillespie. Ossie McIntyre turned goal scorer for his second point of the night at 14:13 in the second period.

Owen Martin slapped home his third of the night early in the final period to pile on another goal, giving him a hat-trick and making it 8-3 in favor of Spokane. Brody Gillespie and Asanali Sarkenov each provided their second assists of the game on the play.

Carter Esler played all 60 minutes in goal for Spokane, making 33 saves on the night.

Owen Martin | 3G, +2

Mathis Preston | 2G, +1

Ossie McIntyre | 1G, 1A, +2

Cam Parr | 1G, 1A, +2

Asanali, Sarkenov | 2A, +1

Brody Gillespie | 2A

The Chiefs will face the Americans on Saturday at 6 PM for their final tune-up before heading to Prince George for the regular season opener next week.

