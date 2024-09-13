Wenatchee Falls to Fast-Finishing Spokane Squad Friday, 8-3

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Wenatchee's preseason schedule has progressed quickly, with three games on the schedule this weekend after back-to-back outings a week ago, before the regular season begins in earnest next Saturday. In Friday afternoon's preseason matchup at Toyota Arena, it was the Spokane Chiefs who enjoyed a fast finish on the way to an 8-3 final score.

Both teams' offenses ended the first period with a flourish, as Ben Davis hit the back of the net for the first time in a Wild uniform to give Wenatchee a 1-0 lead with 5:07 left. Owen Martin responded to tie the game with 4:19 on the first-period clock, and Spokane took its first lead of the game when Cameron Parr tallied an unassisted shorthanded goal with a minute left in the stanza. The Wenatchee power play continued, and the Wild quickly answered with a goal from Maddix McCagherty to tie the game 20 seconds before the break.

Following a roughing penalty to Hayden Paupanekis at the 20-minute mark of the first period, it was Hayden Moore's turn to start off the second period with a goal 32 seconds in, putting the Wild in front again with their second power play goal of the night. Mathis Preston would score two goals in the period for the Chiefs, starting with another tying goal 21 seconds later to even the contest at 3-3.

Martin scored his second goal of the game at 5:19, putting the Chiefs in front to stay and touching off a brief scoring burst for the visiting team on the Toyota Arena scoreboard. Dane Pyatt picked up his first goal of the preseason at 6:50 of the second period, followed by Preston's second goal, coming on the power play at 8:55.

Ossie McIntyre landed on the score sheet with 5:47 left in the second period, and Owen Martin took advantage of a one-timer from Brody Gillespie to pick up the Chiefs' second power play goal less than four minutes into the third period for the game's final tally.

McCagherty has played in - and scored a goal - in all three preseason games so far for Wenatchee. The Wild went 2-for-8 on the power play, as Noah Stenvig made 26 saves in the loss. Carter Esler went the distance in the win for the Chiefs, making 33 saves as the Spokane power play finished 2-for-4. Martin finished the game with a hat trick, while Preston posted a pair of goals of his own to highlight the Chiefs offense.

The Wild continue their three-day visit to the Tri-City preseason showcase on Saturday, with a 2 p.m. puck drop against the Portland Winterhawks. Wenatchee returns to home ice for "509 Night" presented by Town Toyota, and their regular season opener on Saturday, September 21 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Tickets for that game and all 34 regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Wild 2024-25 season tickets also remain on sale - updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

