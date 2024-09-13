Rockets wrap up pre-season with pair of tilts against Vancouver

September 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets defenseman Marek Rocak

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Kelowna Rockets defenseman Marek Rocak(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets will wrap up the 2024 exhibition schedule with a home-and-home series with the Vancouver Giants.

The first of two meetings will take place on Saturday, September 14 at Prospera Place with puck drop taking place at 6:05 PM. The Rockets will then play their final pre-season game the following day in Ladner at 2:00 PM.

A LOOK AT LAST WEEKEND

The Rockets began the 2024 exhibition schedule with a pair of games against the Kamloops Blazers. Defenceman Jackson Gillespie had two assists in Friday's loss while rookie Kanjyu Gojsic potted the overtime winner in Saturday's 4-3 win at Prospera Place. Michael Cicek continued his impressive training camp, posting four points in two games which included a goal in each and newcomer Levi Benson also had a goal and assist over the course of the two games.

Returning goaltender Jake Pilon was solid in his outing, kicking aside 28 of the 31 shots he faced on Saturday.

ROCKETS ROSTER UPDATES

Kelowna announced on Monday they had reduced their roster down to 26 players including two (2) goaltenders, nine (9) defencemen and 15 forwards.

The Rockets returned 2009-born players Owen Hayden, William Matte, Linden Sobocan and Nathan Cole to their respective clubs while also returning goaltender Nathan Kam and forward Eli Barrett to their clubs.

Sixteen-year-olds Owen Folstrom, Kanjyu Gojsic, and Jake Henderson remain on the roster.

TICKETS

Tickets for the Rockets final pre-season game are available now, as are tickets to the Rockets home opener on September 21 against the Portland Winterhawks. They are now available at Select Your Tickets.

Two dollars from each preseason ticket sold will be donated to Cops For Kids. Suite and club seat holders receive complimentary home pre-season game tickets.

Tickets for all Rockets games are only available at Select Your Tickets, they are the official provider of Rockets tickets. To view pricing and a seating map please click here.

Tickets can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and opens at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday home game days.

Broadcast

None of the Rockets preseason games will be broadcast online on CHL TV - anywhere else claiming to be broadcasting a stream for the game is a scam.

Don't miss a minute of the action this season with season tickets. Learn more about Rockets 2024-25 season tickets here.

Kelowna Sand & Gravel are the sponsoring partner for this year's Kelowna Rockets training camp. Kelowna Sand & Gravel is the original source for Kettle Valley Granite in Kelowna, BC. They have a range of landscape materials, including natural stone products with a wide variety in size, colour, and shapes, as well as preparation materials like sand and drainage rock. They sell natural stone and hardscape materials to both landscapers and homeowners and look forward to serving all your landscaping needs.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.