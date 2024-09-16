Warriors Reassign Two Players Following Preseason

September 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have reassigned two players following the conclusion of the 2024 WHL Preseason.

The Warriors reassigned 16-year-old forwards Carson Deichert and Tyson Schamehorn to their respective U18 clubs.

Deichert, a third round pick of the Warriors in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, will join the Moose Jaw U18 AAA Warriors in the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League.

Schamehorn was selected by the Warriors in the fourth round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He will be joining the Delta Academy U18 Prep team for the 2024-25 season.

The Warriors now have 13 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders on the roster, including four players away at NHL training camps.

Moose Jaw opens the regular season coming up on Friday when they face-off with the Wheat Kings in Brandon. The 2024 Home Opener is set for Saturday against the Prince Albert Raiders.

