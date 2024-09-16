September 16 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will open the 2024-2025 regular season on Friday, September 20th when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena in the Dairy Queen Home Opener. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329- SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/3dmYKa2.

Dairy Queen Home Opener Tailgate Party: The Hurricanes will host the annual United Way home opener tailgate party on Friday, September 20th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, in partnership with Browns Socialhouse, VisitLethbridge.com Arena and 106.7 ROCK. Fans can purchase a burger, chips and pop by donation while there will also be a beer garden for those 18+ or older. 106.7 ROCK will be on location with live music and swag to give away!

Season Ticket Pick Up: Season Ticket holders that were unable to attend the Premium Member or Regular Season Ticket Pick Up can collect their 2024-2025 season tickets by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre between the hours of 10:00am and 5:00pm.

Individual Game Tickets: Individual tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season are now on sale. Ticket prices are $25.00 for an adult and $15.00 for youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre or VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403-329-7328 (SEAT) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

39th Annual General Meeting: The Hurricanes will hold their 39th Annual General Meeting on Monday, September 16th at 7:00pm in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Doors will open at 6:00pm for registration. Entrance will be at the NW doors.

2024-2025 Season Tickets: Fans can still purchase Season Ticket for the 2024-2025 regular season, including the new Premium Season Ticket! Stop by the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre to secure your seats for the entire season.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2024-2025 regular season. Go to www.visitlethbridgearena.ca to secure your 5, 10- or 18-game Flex Packs today! Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2024-2025 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the Hurricanes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse on Saturday when the 'Canes visit the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm!

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, September 13th - PRE-SEASON - vs. Calgary Hitmen (5-3 Loss): The Hurricanes dropped a 5-3 decision on Friday at home against the Calgary Hitmen. Hayden Pakkala, Kooper Gizowski and Logan McCutcheon scored in the defeat while Koen Cleaver made 23-saves.

Sunday, September 15th - PRE-SEASON - at Medicine Hat Tigers (6-3 Win): Lethbridge ended the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season on Sunday afternoon with a 6-3 win in Medicine Hat against the Tigers. Leo Braillard scored twice while Carsen Adair, Kooper Gizowski, Will Scott and Gavin Lesiuk potted the others. Brady Smith made 17-saves in the victory.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, September 20th - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will open the 2024-2025 regular season on Friday against the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Dairy Queen Home Opener at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The 'Canes posted a 1-1-0-0 record at home in the pre-season. Lethbridge went 3-3-0-0 against Edmonton last season.

Saturday, September 21st - at Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm): The 'Canes will make their first of four trips to Red Deer to face the Rebels at Peavey Mart Centrium on Saturday night at 7:00pm. Lethbridge fell 5-2 in Red Deer last week at Peavey Mart Centrium.

