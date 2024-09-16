Americans Announce Roster Moves Following Preseason

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today various roster moves following the conclusion of the pre-season schedule.

The team has reassigned the following players to their respective club teams:

2009-born defenseman Aden Bouchard

2009-born forward Crew Martinson

2009-born defenseman Lukasz McIsaac

2009-born defenseman Carter Bylycia

2008-born forward Jesse McKinnon

2007-born forward Clayton Gillmore

2007-born goaltender Armaan Kaila

The team has also announced they have released forwards Camerin Cardona and Drew Freer. Drafted seventh overall in the 2021 U.S. Prospects Draft, Cardona appeared in 53 games for the Americans over the past two seasons recording five points (1-4-5).

Freer was drafted 120th overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and posted 18 points (7-11-18) in 137 games with the Americans over the last three seasons.

The team would like to wish them the best in their future endeavors.

The Americans open the 2024-25 regular season Friday, September 20, on the road against the Victoria Royals.

