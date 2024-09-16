Pats Sign Colorado Product Sejna

September 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of 2009-born forward Owen Sejna to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Sejna, 15, tallied 237 points (59G-178A) in 61 games in 2023-24 with the Lafayette Locomotives 14U AA squad, leading all U14 AA players in assists and points. The Lafayette, CO product has already begun his 2024-25 season with the 16U Locomotives, recording 27 points (8G-19A) in six games.

"We are very pleased that Owen and his family have committed to the Pats and the Western Hockey League by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Owen made an immediate impression on our group with his fitness testing, and followed that up on the ice with very good skill, hockey sense, and compete. We look forward to Owen's future with our hockey club."

The 5-foot-10, 144 lb. left-shot forward is the son of former Slovakian NHLer Peter Sejna who played for the St. Louis Blues from 2004-2007. Prior to turning pro, Peter played NCAA hockey with Colorado College from 2000-2003, where he won the Hobey Baker Award for the top NCAA Collegiate Player in 2002-2003.

