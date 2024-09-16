Warriors Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

September 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce a busy promotional game schedule for the 2024-25 season at the Hangar.

This season will see 22 promo nights with special edition jerseys, ticket deals, giveaways and more.

Single game tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season, so don't miss an opportunity to feel the excitement at a Warriors' home game.

2024 Home Opener - Saturday, Sep. 21

It all starts with the 2024 Home Opener on Saturday, Sep. 21 against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Warriors will be raising the 2023-24 WHL Championship banner to the rafters to kick-off the new season and the first 1,500 fans through the door will receive a replica championship banner to take home.

Come early and get ready for the home opener with a Tailgate Party starting at 3:30 p.m., featuring music by Ray Rawlyk, food trucks and Original 16 sampling.

Also get your photo with the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Championship Tuesdays

The Warriors will also be celebrating their 2023-24 championship season throughout this season with Championship Tuesdays, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Limited edition cards will be given away at select Tuesday games, be at each game to collect them all!

There will also be a Progressive Chuck-A-Puck for each Championship Tuesday with all eight winners taking home a share of progressive pot at the end of the season.

Two-For-Tuesday deals also return for select Tuesday games this season. More details will be released ahead of the first Tuesday game of the season.

Military Appreciation Night - Friday, Oct. 18

Military Appreciation Night returns for the Warriors on Oct. 18 against the Medicine Hat Tigers. The Warriors will be wearing special edition jerseys for the game with more details to be released at a later date.

Retro Night - Thursday, Nov. 21

The Warriors will be throwing it back on Thursday, Nov. 21 against the Saskatoon Blades with Retro Night, including throwback deals and music throughout the game.

Hall of Fame Game - Saturday, Nov. 23

Come see who will be inducted into the Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame with the annual Hall of Fame Game.

The induction banquet will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 and then the 2025 induction class will be on hand for the game on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Warriors will be wearing special edition jerseys for the night.

Teddy Bear Toss - Friday, Dec. 6

The annual Teddy Bear & Toque Toss game returns on Friday, Dec. 6 when the Warriors host the Swift Current Broncos.

Bring a new stuffed animal, toques and mitts, and throw them on the ice when the Warriors score their first goal to be donated to the Salvation Army Moose Jaw's hamper program.

Christmas Party Game - Friday, Dec. 13

Celebrate the holiday season with the Warriors' Christmas Party Game on Friday, Dec. 13 against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

More details on giveaways will be announced closer to the game date.

Morty's Birthday - Saturday, Jan. 11

Come celebrate the best mascot in the Western Hockey League on Saturday, Jan. 11 when the Warriors take on Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Morty will be celebrating with all his mascot friends and there will be cake in the Kids' Zone.

Rain Check Game - Wednesday, Jan. 22

Season Ticket Holders will have the opportunity to redeem all unused tickets at the annual Raincheck Game on Wednesday, Jan. 22 when the Warriors face-off with the Calgary Hitmen.

Hockey Fights Cancer - Saturday, Feb. 1

Help raise awareness and funds for the Canadian Cancer Society with the fifth annual Hockey Fights Cancer game on Saturday, Feb. 1 against the Red Deer Rebels.

The Warriors will be wearing a special edition jersey for the game as we turn the Hangar purple for one night.

Family Day Game - Monday, Feb. 17

Bring the family to the Hangar on Monday, Feb. 17 when the Warriors host the Prince Albert Raiders for a 2:00 p.m. puck drop.

There will be a skate with the team following the game.

Your Team, Your Jersey - Friday, Mar. 7

The annual Superstore fan designed jersey contest returns this season.

The Warriors will be sporting their special edition jersey on Friday, Mar. 7 against the Regina Pats.

Fan Appreciation Night - Saturday, Mar. 15

The Warriors will be honouring the best fans in the WHL with the Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Mar. 15 when the Brandon Wheat Kings come to the Hangar.

There will be giveaways and much more throughout the game.

Awards Night - Saturday, Mar. 22

The Warriors will honour the top performers from the 2024-25 season with Awards Night on Saturday, Mar. 22 when the team closes out the regular season against the Swift Current Broncos.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.