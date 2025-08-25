Warning: Two Rookies. One Nightmare
Published on August 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
Scouting report: The Mystics have two rookies playing like they've been here before. Kiki & Sonia turning rookie mistakes into veteran's nightmares.
Tune in to Mystics vs. Liberty on August 28th at 7pm ET on Prime. #WelcomeToTheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
