Warning: Two Rookies. One Nightmare

Published on August 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







Scouting report: The Mystics have two rookies playing like they've been here before. Kiki & Sonia turning rookie mistakes into veteran's nightmares.

Tune in to Mystics vs. Liberty on August 28th at 7pm ET on Prime. #WelcomeToTheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 25, 2025

