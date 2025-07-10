Warning: Caitlin's on Fire.
July 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Opponent safety is not guaranteed.
Watch Fever vs. Wings on July 13 at 1pm/ET on ABC.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
