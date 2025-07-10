Sports stats

WNBA Indiana Fever

Warning: Caitlin's on Fire.

July 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video


Opponent safety is not guaranteed.

Watch Fever vs. Wings on July 13 at 1pm/ET on ABC.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central