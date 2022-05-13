Ward Paces Wild Things' Offense in Win Over Boulders

Nick Ward had four hits, including a leadoff home run in the home half of the first inning, and knocked in four runs as the Washington Wild Things downed the visiting New York Boulders, 11-0, on Friday night at Wild Things Park in Washington, PA.

Ian Walters added a two-run home run in the second inning to help the Wild Things race out to a commanding 6-0 lead after two frames.

Walters finished the night with two hits, as did L.G. Castillo, Hector Roa, Alex Alvarez and Cole Brennen, who, along with Scott Dubrule, Andrew Czech and Ramon Osuna drove in one run apiece. The Wild Things banged out 16 hits in the victory.

Tucker Nathans had two of New York's four hits in the game.

Rob Whalen started and picked up the win for Washington, going five innings, allowing four hits and striking out eight. Hayden Pierce (three innings) and Brailin Gonzalez (one inning) did not allow a hit over the final four innings to close out the win.

Robby Rowland was tagged with the loss for the Boulders.

The game was the season opener for Washington, while the Boulders dropped their second straight to start the year.

