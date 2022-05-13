Grizzlies Blow out Greys on Opening Night

May 13, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies opened 2022 about as well as a team could with a 13-0 shutout win over the Empire State Greys on Friday at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

The Grizzlies got to work right away in the bottom of the first inning when Issac Benard and Peter Zimmermann hit back-to-back home runs to give Gateway a 3-0 lead. They got two more runs in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a Jay Prather RBI double and a Jose Rosario RBI groundout to make the score 5-0.

The offense took a break in the fourth inning before resuming in the bottom of the fifth. With two runners on and two outs, Rosario connected on an opposite-field, three-run home run to right to make it 8-0 Gateway.

Gateway continued the push for double-digit runs in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by Abdiel Diaz and a two-run single by Zimmermann to make it 11-0. Gateway then finished their run production with a two-run-home run by Zimmermann in the bottom of the eighth for the 13-0 final score.

Meanwhile, Grizzlies pitching tossed a shutout on the mound. Starter Brendan Feldmann (1-0) allowed one hit over six innings, striking out five Greys hitters for the win. Carson Cupo and Taylor Sugg then logged three shutout innings in relief behind Feldmann.

Luis Pacheco (0-1) suffered the loss for the Greys, pitching four innings and allowing five earned runs.

In his professional debut, Zimmermann led the Grizzlies' offense, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, two walks, four runs scored and five RBIs. Rosario also went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and a run scored. In addition, Trevor Achenbach connected for three doubles and three runs scored as the Grizzlies romped to the win on Opening Night.

Gateway will look for a series win over Empire State on Saturday night, May 14, at 7:05 p.m., with Steven Ridings taking the mound for the Grizzlies at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at GCS Credit Union Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, three West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2022 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.