Kumar Rocker to Join Tri-City ValleyCats

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats announced today that they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker. The 22-year-old Rocker, who went 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA in 42 appearances (39 starts) over three seasons at Vanderbilt University, including a 19-strikeout no-hitter in the 2019 NCAA Super Regional against Duke, is scheduled to join the professional independent baseball team later this month and be with them until the Major League Baseball draft.

The Tri-City ValleyCats are celebrating their 20th season of baseball in New York's Capital Region. 98 former ValleyCats have gone on to make their MLB debuts and play at the highest level of professional baseball, including 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve, 2015 AL Cy Young award winner Dallas Keuchel, 2017 World Series MVP George Springer, three-time AL Silver Slugger winner JD Martinez, and 2021 postseason hero Kiké Hernandez. After 18 seasons as the short-season Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, 2021 marked the team's inaugural season as a member of the Frontier League, an Official Partner League of Major League Baseball. Tri-City led the Frontier League with ten players signed by MLB organizations during the 2021 campaign. Since their inaugural season in 2002, the Tri-City ValleyCats have welcomed over 2.6 million fans to The Joe! On the field, the team has won eight Stedler Division titles and three New York-Penn League Championships.

The Tri-City ValleyCats return to "The Joe'' for their "Home Opener and 20th Season Kickoff" on Tuesday, May 17, presented by the Rensselaer County Department of Health, featuring postgame fireworks courtesy of Price Chopper & Market32. Secure your tickets today at tcvalleycats.com, or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

